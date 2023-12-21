Giant Oil Enters Pennsylvania With American Natural Deal

PITTSBURGH — Giant Oil Inc. is making its way to Pennsylvania through its purchase of American Natural Retail PA LLC.

The deal with Cleopatra Resources LLC comprises substantially all the convenience retail assets of its wholly owned subsidiary, American Natural Retail. The transaction included 11 company-operated convenience stores, with an additional two company-operated retail locations scheduled to close in 2024.

[Read more: Year in Review: The Top Small Operator Stories of 2023]

"American Natural has been proud to serve customers across western Pennsylvania for the last 11 years and we are grateful for their loyalty and support. Further, we are thankful for our employees' service over the years and remain excited for their future as they become part of the Giant family," said American Natural CEO James Bromley. "Giant Oil has a best-in-class leadership team and a very strong organizational culture. We are also pleased to commend our advisory firm, Corner Capital, who helped us navigate through every step of the transaction process, and we appreciate their 'hands-on' service, and industry expertise."

In an environment of rapidly changing consumer dynamics, technological innovation, retail food preferences and transitional fueling habits, the American Natural retail brand offers mobile consumers an elevated food experience and carbon-friendly alternative fuel options, according to a release from Corner Capital.

"It was a pleasure for Giant to work with American Natural during this transition and is excited to welcome the American Natural team to the Giant family. The expansion into the Pennsylvania market marks an exciting new chapter in Giant's journey and furthers the commitment to its mission of providing exceptional services to its customers, and this acquisition represents a significant step towards achieving that goal," said a Giant Oil spokesperson.

Tampa, Fla.-based Giant Oil Inc. is a petroleum marketer spanning both the convenience retail and dealer fuel supply business. Giant Oil operates and franchises its proprietary convenience store brand, On The Fly. The company has been in the industry since 1995, with stores across Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Giant Oil partners with industry leaders including bp, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Sunoco, Texaco, Amoco and Marathon.