Git'N Go Market Implements Tech Solutions to Boost Foodservice Efficiency

CLINTON, Tenn. — Git'N Go Market rolled out a new loyalty, mobile and foodservice program powered by The Pinnacle Corp.'s Affiniti Cloud shopper engagement platform.

The convenience store retailer made the change after seeing its number of daily deli orders more than triple in recent years, and placing orders at the counter or calling ahead no longer efficiently accommodated the chain's growth or its customers' fast-paced lifestyles, according to the company.

"With the continued growth of our foodservice offering we were answering multiple phone lines and managing customer orders in store. We needed to digitize the order process to move the labor to creating made to order food," said Git'N Go CEO William Baine. "We looked across our industry and in the QSR industry for a solution that was still flexible for the convenience channel. Pinnacle rose to meet that need by delivering a food ordering product that met the c-store industry needs."

The platform includes a full self-service platform includes a kiosk ordering system, a mobile app that can provide walk-in or drive-thru customers precise pickup times for freshly made orders and a loyalty program.

"Pinnacle looked for a client who'd be all in with us to deliver our Affiniti foodservice solution to its first market. Git'N Go delivered on that promise," said Pinnacle's Mike Vaughn, vice president software and services. "We combined our ability to rapidly develop and optimize Cloud applications with Git'N Go's solid knowledge of convenience store food service to deliver a scalable, flexible, and leading-edge solution for convenience store retailers everywhere looking to start, scale, and optimize their foodservice."

Git'N Go offers a full-service deli that features made-to-order sandwiches with hand-carved meat, entrée salads made with locally grown ingredients, award-winning burgers and more.

"We are so proud to be able to offer, in addition to our standard deli orders taken by phone or walk-in, a new mobile app for deli orders," said Joe Hollingsworth, owner, Git'N Go Market. "Git'N Go is one of the first convenience stores in the nation to have a mobile app that calculates when your order will be ready for you to pick it up."

Based in Clinton, Git'N Go operates four convenience stores in Tennessee.