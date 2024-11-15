Global Inspiration & Ingredient Transparency Among Beverage Trends to Watch

Flavorman's beverage architects subsequently believe consumers will take a closer look at ingredients and any associated health claims. Rather than relying on bold, catch-all statements, brands should prepare for a shift in consumer behavior, as drinkers scrutinize what's really in each can.

This trend toward wellness additionally aligns closely with the "sober curious" movement within the spirits industry.

"The sober curious lifestyle encourages consumers to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol, often leading to reduced consumption," Flavorman Chief Technical Officer Kristen Wemer said. "We're seeing a significant rise in clients looking to develop ready-to-drink mocktails, nonalcoholic [NA] spirits and NA beers and wines to meet this demand."

Despite the rise of alcohol-free options, the spirits industry remains resilient. In response to a growing preference for lower-alcohol volume by volume options, Flavorman forecasts that spirits like aperitifs, liqueurs and bitters will see increased interest in 2025, as drinkers seek flavorful, lighter options.

Flavorman anticipates an overarching trend of consumers wanting complete control and transparency of their drinks in 2025, noting that consumers are placing even greater value on variety and customization. Beverages featuring customizable components, such as flavor cartridges, are expected to perform well, while marketing campaigns highlighting new flavors or variety packs will offer consumers a "pick and choose" experience, presenting new opportunities for brand engagement.

Reflecting on its 2024 predictions, Flavorman accurately anticipated the "sweet heat" trend, with flavors like mango-habanero and spicy margarita capturing consumer interest. On the branding front, the company also anticipated expanded brand collaborations and product line extensions, such as Coca-Cola's cobranded launch with Oreo and SunnyD's entry into the alcoholic beverage market.

The full 2025 report is available here.

Founded by David Dafoe in 1992 and headquartered in Louisville, Flavorman is a custom beverage development company that helps clients bring custom products to market from concept to production planning and quality control.