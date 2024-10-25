Global Partners Adds New Fuel Payment Option to 300 Sites

When a driver arrives at a fuel pump at participating gas stations, PayByCar recognizes the vehicle transponder and sends a text message to the owner's phone. The driver replies with a pump number, whereupon PayByCar automatically activates the pump, processes the transaction, charges the card on file and sends customers an electronic receipt.

PayByCar will be available across Global Partners' 370 company-owned fueling stations and c-stores across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and Virginia under the Alltown Fresh, Alltown Xtramart, Honey Farms and Jiffy Mart banners.

"At Global Partners, we are always looking for new ways to delight our guests and elevate their experience," said Mark Cosenza, Global Partners senior vice president. "We're excited to expand PayByCar across our footprint, providing our guests with the exceptional convenience and innovation they expect and deserve."

The system also allows participants to keep their toll accounts and PayByCar payments separate.

"As the nation's first and only provider of an in-vehicle pay-by-text solution that leverages the millions of E-ZPass transponders, PayByCar is proud to announce our expansion of pay-by-text services at Global Partners' over 300 retail, fuel and convenience locations by the end of 2025," said Kevin Condon, CEO and founder of PayByCar.

According to the company, PayByCar's technology will soon be available for other kinds of transactions such as paying for off-street parking, car washes, drive-thru restaurants and in-store products at convenience stores.

Waltham-based Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through its network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, supplies and operates more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.