Global Partners to Celebrate Season of Generosity

"We believe in the power of collective action," said Laura Derba, Global Partners senior vice president of retail operations. "With every free beverage redeemed, our members are participating in a community effort to reach our goal of donating $50,000 to charities that make a difference. This is not just about enjoying a Coke; it's about coming together to spread kindness during the holiday season."

Participants can choose to support one of the following:

The Greater Boston Food Bank , which provides meals to more than a half a million people annually;

Habitat for Humanity NY , which is dedicated to creating safe, affordable housing; or

First Robotics New England, which empowers students through hands-on STEM experiences in competitive robotics.

After selecting a charity, members will receive a free drink redeemable through their loyalty account. For each selection, Global Partners will donate $2.50 to the chosen charity, with a goal of contributing $50,000, following last year's success of raising $45,000. Members can participate weekly, earning rewards up to nine times, with a maximum donation of $22.50 per member.

Free beverages can be redeemed until Jan. 31, 2025.

Waltham-based Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through its network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, supplies and operates more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Texas.