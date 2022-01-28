Global Partners Completes Acquisition of Wheels Convenience Stores

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners convenience store portfolio now has 26 more sites.

The partnership completed its acquisition of retail fuel and convenience store assets from Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut Inc. The transaction comprised 26 company-operated Wheels convenience stores and fuel supply agreements with 22 sites in Connecticut and New York.

Global announced the deal in December 2020. As part of a Federal Trade Commission consent order, Global divested seven select retail sites in Connecticut.

"The Wheels retail fuel and convenience stores are well-sited to benefit from synergies in our operations and supply network, ultimately contributing to Global's bottom line," said Greg Hanson, chief financial officer. "Like Global, Consumers Petroleum is a family founded company that grew to include high-value real estate and fuel operations; we are excited to welcome them to our portfolio."

With more than 1,600 locations primarily in the Northeast, Waltham-based Global Partners is one of the region's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. The partnership also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers.

In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental United States and Canada.