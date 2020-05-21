Global Partners Handcrafts Family Meals for Its Frontline Employees

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP is putting a personal touch on its thank-you to more than 3,000 frontline employees by offering them a handcrafted family meal.

A new meal delivery program is part of the company's efforts to show gratitude to the employees working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Global's convenience stores, gas stations and terminals across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

"From behind the counter to behind the scenes, our dedicated team is keeping drivers fueled, homes warm and neighbors fed," said Global Partners CEO Eric Slifka. "We can't do enough to thank our team. They have our sincere gratitude, and we hope these meals help support them as they support our communities."

Chef Joshua Smith, director of culinary innovation at the company's Alltown Fresh brand, partnered with Joe Faro and his team at Salem, N.H.-based Tuscan Kitchen to prepare meals from scratch using locally sourced ingredients from Joyce Farms, Kitchen Garden Farm, Tempest Artisan Salumi and North Country Smokehouse. The meals themselves will include handcrafted artisan Stagioni pasta, grilled chicken and organic vegetables.

Every Global employee currently working in the company's c-stores and gas stations across the region will receive a meal for a family of four. Those who are on a leave of absence or working in energy terminals will be mailed a provision box containing fresh, local ingredients with instructions and a video that demonstrates how to prepare the meal.

"I share my heart through food. There is nothing that makes me happier than to nourish and support others with a delicious, healthy meal. And what better comfort food than pasta," Smith said. "We want our team to know they matter and recognize their service. They are doing so much every day to help our community, and this was something we could do to help them."

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Waltham-based Global Partners is one of the region's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers.