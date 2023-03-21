Global Partners Makes Strides in Sustainability Journey

WALTHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Global Partners LP progressed in defining the partnership's role in the energy transition, President and CEO Erik Slifka said during the company's recent fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call.

Speaking to renewable fuels, Slifka said the company permitted and completed the installation of customizable biofuel systems at four of its terminals and began biofuel supply projects at two additional facilities.

In total, Global Partners now offers renewable products at half of its 22 owned or controlled terminals.

The partnership also added an electric innovation strategist to its sustainability team to evaluate, educate and guide its strategy in the electric space, including electric vehicle (EV) charging. To date, the group has secured more than $800,000 in grants to deploy DCFC EV charging stations at six locations, and has developed a spec for DCFC stations at new Alltown Fresh locations.

As part of its work in the clean fuel space, Global Partners formed an interdisciplinary team to research and evaluate hydrogen mobility supply and distribution opportunities.

Lastly, to better understand the needs of the drivers of tomorrow and the fueling infrastructure of the future, the partnership sponsored Fuel of the Future 2030, a student design competition engaging more than 30 teams of undergraduate and graduate students attending schools across nine states. The top five finalists presented their entries at an awards presentation in November.

"We are thrilled to have learned from the creativity of these bright minds," Slifka said. "By caring for the environment, empowering people, particularly our employees and communities and practicing responsible governance, we have formed the foundation for an enduring business that has stood the test of time and continues to thrive."

