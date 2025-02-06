Global Partners Ranks Among Most Admired Companies

To earn a place on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list, businesses must rank in the top half of an industry survey of corporate executives, board directors and analysts. Companies are evaluated on their reputation for attributes such as talent attraction and retention, management quality, social responsibility, innovation and product or service excellence.

"It's always an honor to be recognized, especially by our peers," Slifka continued. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team members across our retail markets, terminals and offices, who go above and beyond to provide exceptional service to our customers and guests."

Global is one of the largest liquid energy companies on the East Coast, operating and managing dedicated storage at 54 terminals, strategically connected to rail, pipeline and marine assets, extending from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States.

In 2024, the company expanded its reach with two acquisitions, adding five terminals to its network. The company is also advancing its transition to low-carbon, renewable fuel options to meet evolving energy demands.

Other companies in the category of Diversified Wholesalers include W.W. Grainger, Graybar Electric, WESCO International and Fastenal.

Headquartered in Waltham, Global Partners also owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.