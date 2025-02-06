 Skip to main content

Global Partners Ranks Among Most Admired Companies

The diversified energy company moves up to the sixth spot on the annual list from Fortune magazine.
Danielle Romano
Global Partners & Fortune Most Admired Companies logos

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP ranks as one of the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the second consecutive year.

The liquid energy supplier and retail operator ranks sixth in the category of Diversified Wholesalers, up from the seventh position in 2024. This new ranking reflects Global's continued success, industry leadership and commitment to shaping the future of energy, the company stated.

[RELATED CONTENT: Global Partners' Strategic Projects Align With Long-Term Goals]

"I'm incredibly proud of our entire Global team for achieving this recognition," said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners. "It highlights our dedication to providing the energy that keeps our communities growing, moving, and thriving — while reinforcing our commitment to leading the transition toward a sustainable energy future."

To earn a place on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list, businesses must rank in the top half of an industry survey of corporate executives, board directors and analysts. Companies are evaluated on their reputation for attributes such as talent attraction and retention, management quality, social responsibility, innovation and product or service excellence.

"It's always an honor to be recognized, especially by our peers," Slifka continued. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team members across our retail markets, terminals and offices, who go above and beyond to provide exceptional service to our customers and guests."

Global is one of the largest liquid energy companies on the East Coast, operating and managing dedicated storage at 54 terminals, strategically connected to rail, pipeline and marine assets, extending from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. 

In 2024, the company expanded its reach with two acquisitions, adding five terminals to its network. The company is also advancing its transition to low-carbon, renewable fuel options to meet evolving energy demands.

Other companies in the category of Diversified Wholesalers include W.W. Grainger, Graybar Electric, WESCO International and Fastenal.

Headquartered in Waltham, Global Partners also owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.

