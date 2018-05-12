Global Partners Selling 11 C-stores With Gas in New York State

WALTHAM, Mass. — Eleven convenience stores in New York have hit the market.

Global Partners LP retained NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC to sell the company-operated stores with gas spread throughout upstate New York.

"The stores are located in the Albany, Schenectady, Poughkeepsie and Germantown areas," said Evan Gladstone, executive managing director of NRC. "Anyone with an interest in these markets should take a serious look at these stores."

According to NRC, the lot sizes range from 12,000 square feet to two acres. The buildings range from kiosks to 3,355 square feet.

Four of the sites being offered are fee-owned properties and seven are leaseholds. Sites are being sold with Global Partners fuel supply agreements, NRC said.

The properties will be sold using NRC's "buy one, some or all" sealed-bid sale process. Due diligence packages on the sites are expected to be available in January with a bid deadline in late January or early February.

This year, Global Partners tapped NRC to sell a number of sites. Seventeen are currently under contract or sold. Twenty-one, including these 11, have for-sale signs on them.

Waltham-based Global Partners gasoline distribution and station operations portfolio consists of approximately 1,580, including about 300 company-operated sites.