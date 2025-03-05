Global Partners' System of Assets Prepares It for Tariffs

WALTHAM, Mass. — 2024 was a defining year for Global Partners LP, one that strengthened the partnership's position in the U.S. liquid energy market and expanded its ability to serve a growing wholesale, retail and commercial customer base.

Through strategic developments, the company is well-positioned to prepare for the implementation of tariffs on oil and gas imports, and seize growth opportunities that create long-term value for unitholders, President and CEO Eric Slifka said during its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings call on Feb. 28.

Since late 2023, Global Partners has more than doubled its terminal count and capacity, integrating 30 additional terminals and increasing its total storage capacity by 12.1 million barrels to 22 million barrels. Specifically:

The acquisition of 25 terminals in December 2023 extended the partnership's network into Maryland, the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and Texas, expanding its operations to 18 states. The deal also included a significant 25-year take-or-pay contract with Motiva Enterprises, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.

In April 2024, Global Partners further strengthened its Northeast presence with the acquisition and integration of four additional terminals.

In November, the company expanded again, acquiring a 959,730-barrel liquid energy terminal in East Providence, R.I., enhancing its capacity to handle larger cargo-sized vessels.

"These strategic investments, totaling more than $528 million, solidified our role as an essential part of the U.S. energy infrastructure. It also enhanced our ability to serve our rapidly growing customer base," Slifka said.

Speaking to the uncertainty surrounding the potential of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration, company executives pointed out that Global Partners' system of assets is designed to allow the partnership to source barrels from anywhere. The tariffs went into effect on March 4, four days after the earnings call.

"That's one of the great things about our system and our assets is that we're not tied into one source of supply. So, we can literally go anywhere for a barrel, and I think that's important," Chief Operating Officer Mark Romaine said during the question-and-answer session of the call. "We'll do our best to supply our system for our customers, but I think we have flexibility to go anywhere to get a barrel and whether that's shipping up Colonial, whether that's taking in imports from other regions, we can take a barrel from anywhere. So, I'm not that worried about the supply dynamic.

"That's a key point, not just ... for this potential event, but I think it's a key point in general that when you look at our system, because it allows us to source anywhere and source lowest-cost barrel, [we can] optimize around that effort. And I think we're very comfortable in that setting," he continued.