Global Partners' System of Assets Prepares It for Tariffs
Global Partners 2024 Earnings
With that backdrop, the partnership will continue to monitor global economic conditions and the evolving supply landscape, with additional scenario planning to assess any tariffs. Additionally, tariffs will not impact Global Partners' decision to pursue future acquisitions.
"Given our system, we have the ultimate flexibility as to how we source and where we source that barrel. And so, although it might not be the best economic outcome, at the end of the day over time, those supply chains will adjust," Slifka added. "Our perspective is it's business as usual. It's going to change how supply moves around the globe but for us, we're going to be as efficient as we can be in supplying and sourcing lowest-cost barrels to make sure that we're delivering on our promise to our guests and customers.
"So, one long answer to the question, but it doesn't affect how we think about our business and how we want to invest and where we believe we have competitive advantages," he continued. "Actually, we think this highlights our competitive advantages in the markets that we're in. So, it's positive for our business model, and I actually think it's one of the things that differentiates us vs. our competitors."
By the Numbers
Bolstered by an integrated asset base and diverse portfolio of liquid energy products, Global Partners capped 2024 with a solid fourth-quarter performance, Slifka reported. According to the executive, both its wholesale and gasoline distribution and station operations (GDSO) segments demonstrated robust growth in 2024.
GDSO segment product margin was $213.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $245.4 million in the same period of 2023. Product margin from gasoline distribution was $145.7 million compared to $177.8 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting lower fuel margins (cents per gallon).
Station operations product margin — which includes convenience store and prepared food sales, sundries and rental income — increased to $67.9 million in Q4 2024 from $67.6 million in Q4 2023.
Looking at its wholesale segment, product margin was $79.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $51.9 million in the same period of 2023.
Other Financials
Other earnings Global Partners reported for the fourth quarter and full year were:
- Adjusted EBITDA of $97.8 million for Q4 and $388.9 million for FY 2024.
- Net income of $23.9 million for Q4 and $110.3 million for the full year.
- Gross profit of $268.8 million for Q4 and $1.1 billion for the full year.
- Total sales of $4.2 billion in Q4, primarily due to a decrease in prices and partially offset by an increase in volume sold.
- Total volume of 1.8 billion gallons in Q4 2024 vs. 1.6 billion gallons in Q4 2023.
Global Partners' portfolio of c-stores totaled 1,584 sites, in addition to the 64 sites operating under the Spring Partners Retail LLC joint venture, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024.
Headquartered in Waltham, Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.