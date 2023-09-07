Golden Pantry to Open Georgia's First Autonomous C-store

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Golden Pantry Food Stores is embracing the next evolution of convenience.

The convenience store chain is teaming up with Juxta for its first autonomous store. In addition to being Georgia's first autonomous c-store, the collaboration marks a transformative shift in how technology is reshaping the traditional retail experience, the companies exclusively told Convenience Store News.

Known as the Juxta Nomad, the concept is a portable autonomous, micro retail store by Juxta, a venture by Vontier Corp., parent company of Gilbarco Veeder Root.

Golden Pantry's Nomad store will open at Wire Park in Watkinsville. The mixed-use development, which blends apartments, offices, restaurants, a micro-brewery and a multifaceted events space, has been crafted from a repurposed factory. The integration of Juxta's autonomous retail store at such a location will cater to the diverse footfall ranging from local residents to daily visitors.

"Juxta's vision resonates with our ethos at Golden Pantry. We've always sought ways to innovate while staying true to our roots, and with Juxta's Nomad, we see a future where tradition meets next-generation retail," said Golden Pantry President Robert Griffith.

Watkinsville-based Golden Pantry has 35 locations in northeast Georgia.

Customers shop the store with traditional debit, credit or a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay and an artificial intelligence (AI) computer vision system pairs with advanced shelf sensors to the basket in real time. When it's time to check out, customers can instantly review the basket at the checkout screen or just walk out. They can also have a receipt sent to their phone upon leaving the store.

"Partnering with an esteemed name like Golden Pantry is both an honor and a validation of Juxta's vision," said Om Shankar, co-founder and CEO of Juxta. "Their legacy and reputation for innovation in convenience retail combined with our innovative approach creates a synergy that we believe will redefine the future of the industry. We're enthusiastic about the road ahead and are committed to delivering unparalleled value to Golden Pantry and its customers."