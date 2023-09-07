Golden Pantry to Open Georgia's First Autonomous C-store
The Ins & Outs of the Nomad
The Juxta Nomad was created to support customers in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging sector. It can be installed and operational within 12 hours, enabling drivers and passengers to purchase food and drinks while waiting for their vehicles to charge.
"JUXTA was born to deliver a technology-driven step change in the micro retail landscape. Our mission is to support station operators transitioning from traditional hydrocarbon fuel stations to EV charging points and collaborate with established retail brands to extend their presence beyond fuel pumps by adding value to the charging station experience and driving top-line growth," Shankar said.
According to executive, the turnkey concept was designed, developed and trialed over an 18-month period to provide multiple benefits for EV charging operators.
"EV players have always known that they have to solve the retail challenge on their sites, but until now, there has been no immediate solution — Juxta provides that solution. The Juxta Nomad is the world's most technologically advanced walk-in vending machine. All our customers need to do is take delivery, connect to electricity power, stock the shelves, cut the ribbon and then walk away, leaving the Nomad to start retailing immediately," Shankar added.
Other benefits, according to technology startup, include:
- The fully autonomous nature of the JUXTA Nomad removes operator dependency on fixed human labor.
- With no requirement to accommodate staff or a counter, optimum space is devoted to stock within the 264-square-foot interior.
- Customers do not need to download an app or register for membership to access to the Junxta Nomad.
Though Juxta was born to primarily service the EV sector, the company's Nomads can offer multiple benefits to other sectors. A Juxta Nomad can be transported and installed virtually anywhere within 12 hours. Potential locations include hospital parking lots, festivals, campsites, tourist attractions and college campuses.
Additionally, the format can stock any products the retailer wants, even camping supplies.
Responsibility for maintenance, cleaning and restocking lies with the operator. Juxta's AI and camera technology can instantly identify and report any hygiene issues, such as spillages, the company noted, adding depending on how far apart they are geographically, one employee should be able to maintain eight to 12 Juxta Nomads daily, according to the company.