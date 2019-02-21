Golden Pantry Turns to Technology to Improve Employee Retention & Scheduling Efficiency

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Golden Pantry Food Stores selected HotSchedules, a provider of workforce and back-office solutions for the retail, restaurant and hospitality industries, to support its scheduling, forecasting, and labor management initiatives at its 37 convenience stores.

The selection is part of Golden Pantry's ongoing efforts to improve employee retention and scheduling efficiency by providing staff with world-class technology that saves time and improves productivity, allowing team members to focus on delivering the best guest experiences, the company said.

HotSchedules will be seamlessly integrated with Golden Pantry's point of sale system across the chain, including its first stand-alone deli, which is scheduled to open later this year.

"Since 1965, we have made it our top priority to offer the highest level of service possible. Partnering with HotSchedules is the clear solution to deliver on that promise while also committing to the success of our valued employees," said Zach Woodard, human resources and risk manager at Golden Food Pantry Stores.

"We were particularly impressed with HotSchedules' track record with restaurants and are excited to have the number one rated employee scheduling and labor management solution in our arsenal as we launch our first restaurant," he added. "This powerful tool will simplify a range of processes to create a better work experience for all of our team members, and ultimately deliver greater customer satisfaction."

Following the integration of HotSchedules, Golden Pantry managers will be able to optimize staffing levels against forecasted sales and reduce administrative scheduling work. The HotSchedules mobile app will allow employees to access their schedules anywhere, anytime, as well as message other team members to ensure shift coverage.

"We're thrilled to partner with Golden Pantry on their staffing, scheduling and engagement initiatives at such a pivotal moment as the business expands to operate independent restaurants across the state of Georgia," said David Cantu, co-founder and chief customer officer at HotSchedules. "Our user-friendly mobile app and efficient labor optimization solutions will help drive store-level efficiency and improve employee satisfaction while increasing profitability."

Watkinsville-based Golden Pantry operates 37 c-stores throughout northeast Georgia, with its new Market location opening in downtown Athens, Ga., in the spring.