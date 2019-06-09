Press enter to search
Good Oil Co. Takes Steps to Launch New Loyalty Program

09/06/2019
Good Oil

WINAMAC, Ind. — Good Oil Co. is teaming up with KickBack Rewards Systems to develop and implement the convenience store chain's new loyalty program.

KickBack Rewards is designed to help retailers build rewarding customer experiences that generate brand loyalty, build repeat store visits and increase bottom line sales.

"We feel that KickBack Rewards Systems is not only a great fit for our business, but will also provide an even greater value to our customers and their overall buying experience," said Good Oil President and CEO Don Good.

Winamac-based Good Oil operates 16 Good To Go c-stores in Indiana and Illinois.

