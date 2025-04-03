Paradise Punch is the latest flavor to join good2grow's BIGGER juice line. The beverage delivers tropical flavors including cherry, strawberry and tangerine, and is a good source of vitamin D, zinc and calcium, the brand noted. Available in 10-ounce bottles with spill-proof spouts, good2grow's BIGGER products offer 65% more juice than 6-ounce juices and feature collectible licensed character tops. Like all good2grow products, the BIGGER line contains no added sugar and comes in reusable packaging.