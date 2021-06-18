Gopuff Acquires Tech Startup to Accelerate Innovation

PHILADELPHIA — As Gopuff launches in more complex and high-density cities and accelerates geographic expansion, it is acquiring rideOS, an enterprise start-up that builds proprietary technology for advanced routing, on-demand dispatch and fleet optimization for the delivery and logistics industries.

With the acquisition, Gopuff will be able to innovate faster, power multi-modal deliveries, and continually reduce delivery times to continue to deliver a best-in-class customer experience, the companies announced.

"RideOS is among the best mapping, dispatching and routing technology firms in the industry and we are thrilled to have them lead innovation in key sectors for Gopuff. This investment will enable Gopuff to continually improve the customer experience in more complex geographies as we lead and define the Instant Needs category worldwide," said Gopuff Senior Vice President Product & Growth Sharad Sundaresan.

Acquiring rideOS will afford Gopuff several strategic advantages, including:

Provide Gopuff with a team of global experts dedicated to optimizing and innovating its logistics and operations technology;

Bring Gopuff immediate access to proprietary delivery, routing and logistics technology and the ability to accelerate the rate of innovation in these sectors;

Position Gopuff to further improve its industry-leading delivery times and superior unit economics;

Quickly develop technology to power multi-modal deliveries and other advancements, to excel in more complex, high-density cities; and

Enable Gopuff to develop new tools for its field organization and delivery-partners that both improve their experience and enable greater efficiencies.

"Gopuff's mission and global ambition to be the world’s go-to solution for immediate everyday needs is a natural extension of the rideOS' vision to build software that efficiently moves people and things throughout the world," said Justin Ho, co-founder and CEO of rideOS. "We see this as a unique opportunity to scale our culture, values, team, products and technology, with a company at the forefront of defining the Instant Needs economy. Given Gopuff’s exponential growth, we expect to significantly increase our headcount by the end of this year, expanding our presence in Silicon Valley, Pittsburgh, and Berlin."

Gopuff is taking additional measures to expand its services. The company was integrated into CitrusAd's retail media platform to introduce Gopuff Ad Solutions, enabling partners to seamlessly plan, buy, measure and manage their ads on Gopuff.