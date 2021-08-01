GoPuff Adds Better-For-You Products to Its Delivery Menu

PHILADELPHIA — Digital convenience retailer goPuff is making consumers' immediate everyday needs for better-for-you products more accessible with the launch of its Better For You product category.

Available for delivery within 30 minutes, goPuff's Better For You product category features hundreds of healthier food, snack and vitamin options, as well as less- and non-toxic home, bath and body products.

Among the products offered are:

Seventh Generation Recycled Bath Tissue;

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Pint;

Healthy Choice Korean Beef Frozen Power Bowl;

Annie's Macaroni & Cheese Shells & White Cheddar;

Hello Whitening Toothpaste;

Simply Cheetos Crunchy White Cheddar Jalapeno;

Bolt24 hydrating beverages and more.

The Better For You product category launch comes off the heels of goPuff's recent expansion into Beauty and Local Faves, as well as an expanded Baby category.

Based in Philadelphia, goPuff currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing more than 500 U.S. cities