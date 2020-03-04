GoPuff Expands as Demand for Essential Items Increases During Virus Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA — As the demand for essential items increase during the COVID-19 outbreak, digital convenience retailer goPuff is expanding its services.

The Philadelphia-based operator — which currently operates in more than 170 U.S. locations, including major cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. — is piloting new market launches and expanded delivery zones to reach more people in need of daily essentials during the outbreak.

These cities include six new locations: Columbus, Ohio; Buffalo, N.Y.; Portland, Ore.; Pensacola, Fla.; Manchester, N.H.; and Houston.

The move comes less than two weeks after goPuff launched the Health Care Support Initiative, a commitment of $1 million in orders to hospital employees working on the frontlines of the COVID-19. The commitment is in the form of digital credits for use on delivery of goPuff's wide range of essentials, including cleaning supplies, home needs, over-the-counter medications, food and drinks.

GoPuff launched the initiative with Northwestern Medical Center. Today, at least four other Level I trauma centers have joined the program. Here's now it works:

Order credits are valued at $25 each (with $1.95 delivery fees waived) and will be available to health care workers at Level I trauma center partners across the country.

The credits are valid for use across goPuff's inventory of more than 2,500 daily necessities, excluding products that require ID verification.

Orders can be completed through goPuff's non-contact delivery model, which the company recently enhanced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital workers looking to have their hospital or health care center added to goPuff's Health Care Support Initiative can reach out to [email protected].

"We have immense gratitude for the hospital workers who are rising to the unfathomable task before them," said goPuff co-founders Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola. "In recognition of the long, difficult hours they are facing, we want to provide them with some relief while they are taking care of others, delivering the essentials they need quickly and safely."

Additionally, as part of its response to the crisis, goPuff has implemented changes across its business to ensure the health and safety of its customer, driver partner and employee communities. Measures include: paid leave and financial assistance for driver partners and employees; the introduction of CDC-recommended cleanliness procedures; advising all employees and driver partners to wear gloves while at work' and enhanced cleaning of offices, vehicles and facilities.

GoPuff is also looking to hire additional driver partners across the country as the role of delivery becomes increasingly more important to public health, the company stated.