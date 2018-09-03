GoPuff & Hershey Bring Future of Shopping to SXSW

PHILADELPHIA — Convenience delivery service goPuff and The Hershey Co. have teamed up to launch a one-of-a-kind virtual reality shopping experience at the Retail Innovation Lounge at 2018 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas on March 10.

The partnership will give SXSW attendees the opportunity to experience what the future of retail could look like, as Hershey has been given the opportunity to learn more about goPuff’s millennial and Gen Z consumer base.

"We are excited to work with a fast-growing, digital retail company like goPuff to explore the way people access and interact with our brands," said Brian Kavanagh, senior director, Insights Driven Performance and Retail Evolution, The Hershey Co. "As last-minute digital purchases and on-demand fulfillment models become more important, we are excited to collaborate with goPuff to innovate the shopping experience for snacks lovers across the country."

Consumers can shop all kinds of convenience items including Hershey brands, household goods, alcohol and more on the goPuff app for iOS and Android, or at gopuff.com.

"As the leader in convenience online we are not just exploring what retail will look like in the next 5 to 10 years, but how consumers will shop in 2019 and 2020," commented Daniel Folkman, vice president of Business Development at goPuff. "We're excited to partner with an innovative company like Hershey that is proactively experimenting with untraditional solutions in addition to traditional routes to market."

Based in Philadelphia, goPuff operates in 28 major markets, delivering more than 3,000 products for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

The Hershey Co. is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and has more than 80 brands, including iconic Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop.