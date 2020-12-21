GoPuff Launches Delivery of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

PHILADELPHIA — Digital convenience retailer goPuff is adding an at-home COVID-19 test kit to its on-demand delivery lineup via a partnership with Purlab, which manufactures saliva-based test kits in collaboration with Rutgers University.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the tests for emergency use. GoPuff is the first company to offer them for "instant" delivery, reported the Boston Globe.

"We're thrilled to partner with Purlab and offer customers a new, faster and more convenient way to access COVID-19 tests," said goPuff co-founder and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev.

The test kit sells for $129.99, requires no swabbing and offers results in 24 to 72 hours. Users are instructed to register their collection kit via the Purlab website or app. The test kit box comes pre-labeled with an overnight FedEx label that will return the user's sample to the Purlab laboratory, after which they will receive an email or text message prompting them to sign into the patient portal to check their results.

The Purlab test is covered by most insurance carriers, which will reimburse the full amount, according to the report.

Philadelphia-based goPuff currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing more than 500 U.S. cities.