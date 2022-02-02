Gopuff Makes Its First Foray Into Private Label

PHILADELPHIA — Gopuff is entering the private label market with the launch of its Basically, line, which includes snacks, water and home essentials.

Basically, bottled water is the first product to be offered on Gopuff, followed by other Basically,-branded essentials including cleaning products, batteries, paper products, cutlery and food storage.

Additionally, Gopuff’s Basically, Amazing line of snacks will launch over the next few weeks and will include pretzels, nuts, trail mix, popcorn and snack mix.

"After over eight years of delivering instant needs, we truly understand what our loyal customers look for in everyday essentials; insights that have enabled us to create product lines designed specifically for them," said Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff. "Gopuff has always been about fulfilling the evolving needs of the modern consumer, instantly and seamlessly. Basically, is a byproduct of that, and another example of how we are uniquely positioned to show up for our customers."

Gopuff will continue to roll out new products to the Basically, line in the coming months and plans to introduce additional private label brands later this year.

Basically, is the latest new vertical launched by Gopuff, In July 2021, the company launched Gopuff Kitchen, delivering freshly prepared food and beverages in more than 70 locations, with plans to launch many more this year.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff is a platform for instant delivery of consumers’ needs. It is available in more than 1,000 cities for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.