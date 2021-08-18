GPM Adds Alcohol Delivery as Part of Expanded DoorDash Partnership

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is expanding its alcohol delivery program through the DoorDash marketplace to 84 participating Virginia-based stores.

The program allows GPM stores to sell hard cider, seltzer, wine and beer from a variety of premium, value and imported brands for on-demand delivery. Customers can purchase 1-, 6-, 12-, 15-, 18- or 24-pack sizes.

Participating brands include fas mart, Apple Market, Scotchman and Roadrunner Markets.

"Improving customer experience is a top priority for us. Our partnership with DoorDash has received excellent feedback to date, and we hope this additional service provides customers with new and exciting options when using a delivery service at our stores," said Jim Rastetter, category manager at GPM Investments LLC.

First introduced in July 2020, GPM currently offers delivery of everyday convenience and grocery staples via the DoorDash app and website from more than 600 participating locations spanning 19 states and several brands, including Village Pantry, fas mart, Town Star, Scotchman, Roadrunner Markets, E-Z Mart, Breadbox, Admiral, Next Door Stores, Young’s, Li'l Cricket, Jiffi Stop, Shore Stop, 1-Stop and Apple Market.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with GPM Investments to begin offering on-demand delivery of a variety of alcohol brands from their participating stores across Virginia," said DoorDash Head of Grocery and Convenience Partnerships at Mike Goldblatt.

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Richmond-based GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. As the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.