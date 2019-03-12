Press enter to search
GPM Begins Operation of Riiser Stores

12/03/2019
GPM Investments

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC officially took ownership of the Riiser convenience store chain on Dec. 3.

The acquisition of 63 stores and gas stations — which was announced in late September — includes brands such as RStore, Mad Max, Baltus and Jetz. It marks GPM's first entry into Wisconsin.

"We are very excited about our expansion into Wisconsin with the Riiser stores," said Arie Kotler, CEO of GPM. "We plan to provide these customers with the same great quality service and products they are used to. We'd also like to welcome the Riiser, Baltus, Mad Max and Jetz associates to the GPM family of brands."

Richmond-based GPM Investments, together with its subsidiaries, operates or supplies fuel to more than 1,400 stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

