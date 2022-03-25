GPM Brings DoorDash Partnership to Additional C-stores

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC has expanded its DoorDash partnership to an additional 286 stores.

The partnership now spans 960 stores across 24 states and several brands in the GPM portfolio, including Village Pantry, fas mart, Town Star, Scotchman, Roadrunner Markets, E-Z Mart, Breadbox, Admiral, Next Door Stores, Young’s, Li'l Cricket, Jiffi Stop, shore stop, 1-Stop, Apple Market, Bread & Butter Shop, Express Stop, Fastmarket, Jetz, and Riiser.

First introduced in July 2020, the initial DoorDash pilot with GPM began in select Richmond store locations and continued during the pandemic in order to provide customers with safe shopping solutions. With positive feedback from customers since its launch, demand for this delivery service continues to grow, according to the convenience retailer.

Customers can shop for more than 300 items, including everyday convenience essentials and grocery staples from GPM stores through DoorDash's marketplace app or website. The newly selected locations were chosen based on their ability to support the most popular purchase items. Some of the most popular items ordered through DoorDash include Grandma's Cookies, Cheez-Its, Life Savers Gummies, Gushers and two-liter and 20-ounce soda drinks.

"Customers are always looking for convenient ways to enjoy their favorite products," said Jim Rastetter, category manager at GPM. "We've seen an increased interest in delivery services since the pandemic and placed importance on bringing convenience one step closer to our customer's doors."

Convenience Store News reported in May that GPM had expanded the partnership to an additional 300-plus locations at that time.

"DoorDash is excited to announce the expansion of our partnership with GPM Investments by offering a diverse assortment of quick meals, grocery staples and convenience essentials to more local communities that we serve," said DoorDash Head of Grocery Partnerships Mike Goldblatt. "We look forward to continuing our momentum with GPM Investments to offer Americans access to essential items in their neighborhoods on-demand."

In August 2021, GPM also introduced an alcohol delivery program via the DoorDash marketplace. The program allows GPM stores to sell hard cider, seltzer, wine and beer from a variety of premium, value, and imported brands for on-demand delivery in 84 participating Virginia-based stores.

Richmond-based GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is a family of community brands that operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. The sixth-largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,100 locations comprising approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel, as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers. Its stores offer the fas REWARDS high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. GPM convenience stores offer a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads, and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, and Australia, Japan and Germany.