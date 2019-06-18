GPM Creates New Role of EVP, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer

RICHMOND, Va. — As it continues to grow its footprint across the convenience store landscape, GPM Investments LLC created a new lead merchandising and marketing role and tapped a retail industry veteran to fill the position.

Michael Bloom is joining the executive team as executive vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer. In his new role, Bloom will be responsible for the company's merchandising and marketing team, as well as its proprietary food, franchise and dispensed beverage programs.

He will also oversee the continued growth, development and implementation of GPM's customer loyalty program, fas REWARDS.

"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to join the talented team at GPM Investments. This is a very exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working closely with the team as we remain steadfast in our goal to expand our footprint across the country," Bloom said. "My focus will be to continue to improve customers' experiences in our stores by making sure we consistently deliver on exceeding their expectations."

Bloom brings with him more than 38 years of retail experience. He previously served as the CEO of Fred's Inc.; president and chief operating officer of Family Dollar; and executive vice president, merchandising, marketing and supply chain at CVS.

His 20-plus years at experience at CVS will be "an exceptional benefit to the GPM team," according to the company. During his time at the Woonsocket, R.I.-based drugstore chain, Bloom helped lead the development of CVS' revamped store model, which included a new store layout and product assortment to improve the overall customer experience.

He also assisted in overseeing the integration of the CVS loyalty platform into the joint business plans, and spearheaded the launch CVS's private label brand, gold emblem, a premier line of products including snacks, candy and beverages.

"We hired Mike because of his tremendous leadership, merchandising and marketing experience, as well as a proven track record of success in small format retail stores," said Arie Kotler, president and CEO at GPM.

"As GPM continues to grow through acquisitions, we are increasing our focus on the expansion of the products, programs and services we offer our customers. Mike brings years of experience in marketing strategy, merchandising, private brands, loyalty, acquisitions and much more," Kotler added. "His addition to our company is essential to help further develop GPM's portfolio of c-stores as we continue to be one of the largest privately owned companies in the industry."

Richmond-based GPM Investments' portfolio consists of approximately 1,400 convenience stores. It operates or supplies fuel to stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.