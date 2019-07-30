GPM Extends Its JDA Footprint for Improved Workforce Management

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is expanding its use of JDA Software Inc.'s programs as it seeks to manage its workforce on a single unified platform.

The company selected a range of JDA Workforce Management solutions to automate labor forecasting and manage time and attendance, scheduling and labor planning. JDA was also tapped for its category management needs at more than 1,200 c-stores.

JDA Workforce Management will replace GPM's manual spreadsheet-based process, saving hours and increasing accuracy of labor planning. Store managers will have real-time views of schedules on a daily and weekly basis, helping them to better understand current and future needs of the organization, according to JDA.

"Our employees are our most strategic asset at the front lines of the shopper experience, and we need to ensure customer satisfaction from the moment they walk in the door," said GPM Investments Chief Operating Officer Chris Giacobone. "JDA has deep-seated expertise managing the retail workforce and we knew we'd be in the best hands as we reinvent our labor planning processes."

GPM also expects to reduce labor violations and exceptions; maximize productivity by reducing manual processes; and optimize its labor force while improving customer service. It plans to use JDA Workforce Management to create optimal, accurate schedules, plan the right long-range staffing and leverage advanced mobile capabilities that improve both service and communications.

Additionally, unique, role-based capabilities will allow store managers to quickly respond to unforeseen events such as increased store traffic flow, employee illness or no-shows to ensure optimal staffing at all times.

"It's paramount that retailers match staffing to demand across all time horizons — particularly at a convenience store, where demand can fluctuate quite a bit based on time of day, store location and seasonality," said Terry Turner, president, North American retail, JDA. "JDA Workforce Management has been used for decades by retailers as it's purpose-built, with advanced planning, budgeting and scheduling capabilities that unite the labor planning process around the world. We're happy to support GPM in the next phase of their retail supply chain strategy."

Richmond-based GPM Investments' portfolio consists of approximately 1,400 convenience stores. It operates or supplies fuel to stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.