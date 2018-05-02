GPM Gives Customers Two Ways to Win a 'Fa$ Million'

RICHMOND, Va. — The new “Fa$ Million” Sweepstakes and scratch card game is in full swing at GPM Investments LLC-owned convenience stores.

From Jan. 3 to May 1, customers can purchase qualifying items like a King Size Reese’s, Kinder Joy, Lance Popcorn, and Slim Jim Giant to earn a Fa$ Million scratch card, which could pay out up to $10,000 in instant, available prizes.

With every qualifying purchase, enrolled fas REWARDS customers will receive a scratch card, in addition to an entry into a drawing for a chance to win $1 million. The first drawing will take place roughly mid-way through the sweepstakes and the second drawing will take place at the conclusion of it.

“At GPM, we are always looking for ways to add value to the customer experience at our stores. We feel two available $1,000,000 Grand Prizes and up to $10,000,000 in instant, available prizes is a great way to give back to our customers. Especially after the holiday season when everyone could use a few extra dollars,” commented Billy Reilly, senior vice president of marketing.

“Customers can continue to see these types of sweepstakes, games and giveaways when they visit us. It is our top priority to offer superior products, convenient service and to do our best to improve the quality of each customer’s day!” he added.

The fas REWARDS loyalty program is offered in all 960-plus GPM Investments c-stores. Customers can join the free program by picking up a card at a participating location and enroll within minutes via the fas REWARDS website, or customer service number. Enrolled members earn points by making purchases at participating fas Rewards locations. They also have access to exclusive, buy-one-get-one free deals, club programs, and earn BONUS points on select items.

Based in Richmond, GPM operates or supplies fuel to more than 1,100 stores across 18 states. Its c-store banners include: Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, fas mart, Jiffi Stop, Jiffy Stop, Li’l Cricket, Next Door Store, Roadrunner Markets, Scotchman, shore stop, Village Pantry and Young’s.