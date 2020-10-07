GPM Investments Adds Gaming Machines to Select Virginia C-stores

RICHMOND, Va. — Some GPM Investments LLC convenience stores are getting a new feature: gaming machines.

The terminals have been added to 60 fas mart, Apple Market and Roadrunner Markets locations across Virginia. The interactive gaming terminals are available to customers ages 18 or older.

To protect customers during the COVID-19 pandemic plexiglass has been placed between each machine, and store associates are wiping down all machines after each player.

Richmond-based GPM Investments is a privately owned company. It operates or supplies fuel to approximately 1,400 stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia and Wisconsin.