GPM Investments Brings Back Skill Gaming at 65 Virginia C-stores

RICHMOND, Va. — Skill gaming terminals are coming back to 65 GPM Investments LLC locations in Virginia.

Introduced in the summer of 2019 but put on hold last year due to evolving legislation in electronic skill gaming, the terminals are available again for customers ages 18 and over to enjoy during regular store hours at 65 fas mart, Apple Market and Roadrunner Markets sites.

"Our gaming machines are a great example of how we're enhancing GPM's in-store experience," said GPM Investments Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Michael Bloom. "Now, visitors who stop at our stores not only have the option to take a break from travel by grabbing their favorite snack or food item, but they can also put their skills to the test through our interactive gaming machines."

To help ensure customer safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, store associates will be wiping down machines after each player.

Richmond-based GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arko Corp. and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. As the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,100 locations comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.