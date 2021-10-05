GPM Investments Expands Loyalty Program to All Stores

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is bringing its fas REWARDS loyalty program to all GPM convenience stores across the United States.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arko Corp., relaunched the loyalty program in November 2020. To date, fas REWARDS has nearly 100,000 new enrolled members.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about the growth that this program has seen since relaunching late last year," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM. "Providing value to our customers is very important to us, and with this new expansion we're able to do that at every one of our GPM store locations across the country. We're looking forward to bringing great deals to even more fas REWARDS members."

According to GPM, rewards members earn up to 4 percent in loyalty points, double the previous 2 percent offered before the relaunch.

The program also brings customers personalized offers and awards with communications that are tailored to various shopping behaviors. Customers can earn 10 points for every $1 spent inside the store and five points for every gallon of fuel purchased. Points convert to an award of $1 in fas BUCKS or 5 cents off each gallon of fuel for up to 20 gallons. Awards can also be stacked for maximum value at time of redemption.

In certain markets, an incentive of 10 cents off per gallon, up to 20 gallons, is loaded to the newly enrolled customer's card immediately upon registration. Two weeks later, another bonus of 5 cents off per gallon up to 20 gallons is loaded.

In all other markets, $2 in fas BUCKS is applied to the customer's card at time of enrollment. For a limited time, customers can earn an extra $1 in fas BUCKS upon enrolling.

Richmond-based GPM operates or supplies c-stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. It has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.