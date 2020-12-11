RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is relaunching its fas REWARDS loyalty program with new features that include allowing customers to earn up to 4 percent in loyalty points, double the current 2 percent level, and enhancing customer communication based on personal information and shopping behavior.

The enhanced program rolled out at most GPM stores on Nov. 4 and will be available at all locations by the first quarter of 2021, including locations onboarded during the company's recent acquisition of Empire Petroleum.

"We are constantly looking for ways to bring value to our customers and to thank them for shopping at one of our over 1,350 stores," said Arie Kotler, CEO of GPM. "Fas REWARDS does just that when customers shop our stores, earn points and redeem their fas BUCKS."

The fas REWARDS mobile app has also been updated. Upon joining, members are immediately rewarded with 10 cents off each gallon of fuel, up to 20 gallons.

Other program enhancements allow members to:

Earn 10 points for every $1 spent inside stores;

Earn 5 points for every gallon of fuel purchased;

Upon reaching 250 points, choosing from either $ fas BUCKS or 5 cents off each gallon of fuel, up to 20 gallons; and

Receive fas REWARDS greetings for birthday deals, reward expiration reminders, special offers and more.

Richmond-based GPM Investments has 2,930 locations, including 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,580 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, in 33 states and Washington D.C.