GPM Investments to Kick Off $1M Sweepstakes

fas REWARDS members who purchase qualifying items will receive a scratch card at checkout for a chance to win prizes or coupons.
Danielle Romano
A fas REWARDS loyalty card

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is gearing up to launch a new sweepstakes.

From Nov. 6 through Jan. 7, 2025, the convenience store chain's "fas Million" sweepstakes will give enrolled fas REWARDS members the chance to win up to $1 million. Rewards members who purchase qualifying items — with more than 700 to choose from — will receive a scratch card at checkout for a chance to win prizes or coupons. They will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize scratch card with the chance to win $1 million.

A sampling of the qualifying items include:

  • Whole and slices of ARKO's $4.99 pizza
  • 15-ounce Java Monster
  • Prairie City cookies and doughnuts 
  • 12-ounce Red Bull
  • 20-ounce Coke products
  • 28-ounce Gatorade
  • King Size Reese's
  • Large-size Cheez-Its

fas REWARDS members can win prizes such as free Snickers for a year, Solo Stoves, Apple Air Pods and Yeti Coolers.

"Delivering value to our customers has always been our top priority, and this sweepstakes is a fun, engaging way to do exactly that," said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM Investments. "At GPM, we strive to provide shoppers with a pleasant shopping experience. The 'fas Million' sweepstakes not only helps us meet this goal, but also helps us give back to communities that continue to support us. We are eager to see our customers win some great prizes this year."

Participating locations include Scotchman, Roadrunner Markets, Village Pantry, fastmarket, ExpressStop, E-Z Mart, fas mart, Pride and Handy Mart.

Richmond-based ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments. The company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.

ARKO is No. 6 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking. 

