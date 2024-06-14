CSN EXCLUSIVE: ARKO Corp. Balances Quality & Value

Convenience stores are well-positioned to cater to consumers' continued desire to dine out while remaining budget-conscious. According to ARKO Corp. Chairman, President and CEO Arie Kotler, the c-store industry has done a good job at breaking the stigma around just selling "gas station food" and is increasingly being considered a viable foodservice destination.

The balance, the executive said, lies in quality and value.

"Especially in this recessionary environment, convenience stores have become a destination for food," the executive told Convenience Store News. "When you provide quality, consumers will come back. Sometimes consumers' understanding of quality and value don't go hand in hand. But, like in our case, if you do the right thing and concentrate on providing high-quality at a value, you will win your consumers over and over and over.

"Quality is the No. 1 priority for us. The second is value. Forty percent of our portfolio is in towns that have less than 20,000 people and are consumers with medium- to low-income. We need to make sure that besides quality, we create value to those consumers," he added.

Amplified Offers

As consumers continue to face inflationary pressures, ARKO is aggressively positioning itself to navigate these near-term headwinds as the company continues to believe in the longer-term opportunities offered by the resiliency of the c-store industry. ARKO's high-value promotions and programs are linked to the company's three key marketing and merchandising pillars:

Growing sales in the core destination categories of packaged beverages, candy, salty snacks, packaged sweet snacks, alternative snacks and beer. Using the fas REWARDS loyalty program to develop and strengthen the relationship with customers. Expanding the packaged and fresh food offering.

Last month, the c-store retailer kicked off its second annual "100 Days of Summer" promotion, which runs through Sept. 3. Available across ARKO's network of brands, the company's partnership with various suppliers will allow customers to save on numerous products, including beverages, food and candy. Extra discounts are available for fas REWARDS members.

"We've never had a promotional event like this with the amount of promotions we put together for the '100 Days of Summer' event," Kotler said. "Joining in on those promotions are basically all of the vendors we do business with. That's the reason the long-term relationship we have with them means a lot to us and to the consumer. Because at the end of the day, those suppliers help us provide those valuable promotions to our customers and bring value to them."