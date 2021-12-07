GPM Investments Refreshes Its Fountain Program at 260 C-stores

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is refreshing its fountain assortment in 260 convenience stores across its operating footprint.

Using the latest IRI data, GPM will implement three new regional planograms that will reflect customer preferences by geographical market. Officially launched last month, the project will continue to install updated fountain assortments throughout the rest of the summer.

As part of the initiative, GPM will also update all decals across fountain valves and run diagnostics on existing fountain systems.

"We're excited to bring our customers some of the most popular and refreshing beverages this summer," said GPM Investments Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Ruth Ann Lilly. "Our goal is to make sure that, when a customer walks into one of our stores, they can expect to find their favorite drink. This project is one of many initiatives to improve customer experiences in our stores, and we're looking forward to seeing how our customers respond."

Richmond-based GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arko Corp., operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. It is the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States with approximately 3,000 locations comprised of 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.