GPM Investments Serves Up Pizza Promotions

Outside of these offers, fas REWARDS loyalty members can purchase whole pizzas for $4.99 and a large slice for $1.49. The pizza is available for take-and-bake at more than 1,000 stores, including served hot at more than 225 stores.

For customers not part of fas REWARDS, the offering carries a $7.99 price tag.

GPM teamed up with Performance Food Group Inc. to launch a new signature pizza program earlier this year. The partnership builds upon ARKO's focus on scalable foodservice offerings and being able to provide valuable, relevant offers to customers.

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States.

Based in Richmond, it operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.