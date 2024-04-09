GPM Investments Serves Up Pizza Promotions

Food and beverage deals run through the middle of May.
Melissa Kress
A fas REWARDS loyalty card

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is rolling out multiple deals and promotions centered around its value $4.99 pizza program.

As spring kicks into full gear, members of the convenience store operator's fas REWARDS loyalty program can purchase a cheese or pepperoni pizza paired with Pepsi-Cola beverages "for inflation-busting prices," according to GPM, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. The deals run through May 14. 

"While we are still a short time away from our annual 100 Days of Summer promotions, in keeping with our commitment to offer value to our loyal customers every day, we are proud to provide valuable offerings pairing our pizza and beverages from now through May 14," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. "What better way to enjoy the season than a delicious, crispy and cheesy pizza with a drink. We look forward to spreading the benefits of membership, and continuing to do so with more deals later this year during our 100 days of summer."

Outside of these offers, fas REWARDS loyalty members can purchase whole pizzas for $4.99 and a large slice for $1.49. The pizza is available for take-and-bake at more than 1,000 stores, including served hot at more than 225 stores.

For customers not part of fas REWARDS, the offering carries a $7.99 price tag.

GPM teamed up with Performance Food Group Inc. to launch a new signature pizza program earlier this year. The partnership builds upon ARKO's focus on scalable foodservice offerings and being able to provide valuable, relevant offers to customers.

[Read more: ARKO Maintains Momentum of Key Marketing & In-Store Initiatives]

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. 

Based in Richmond, it operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. 

