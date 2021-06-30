GPM Investments Targets Impulse Sales in 500 C-stores

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments rolled out checkout impulse racks to 500 convenience stores across its network.

The racks feature a variety items, including candy, gum, meat and salty snacks, health and beauty items, and personal protective equipment. The merchandising area allows customers to pick up items without re-shopping the store, according to GPM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arko Corp.

"Having top-selling items near the checkout area has resonated well with our customers," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM Investments. "We are continuously looking for ways to provide our customers with a better shopping experience. The new checkout impulse racks allow them to grab last-minute items at their convenience."

Since launching checkout impulse racks earlier this year, GPM saw sales increase in those locations. The company selected the c-stores to participate in the program based on sales volume and store spacing, as well as the ability to accommodate the impulse rack within the checkout area.

Richmond-based GPM Investments operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. It has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.