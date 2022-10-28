GPM Investments Unveils New Seasonal Value Deals

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investment LLC's latest promotion will help customers save on candy and fuel just in time for trick-or-treating and the winter holidays.

Now through Jan. 3, fas REWARDS members can continue to use the "Buy More, Stack More, Save More" benefit across GPM's convenience stores to save on fall and winter holiday essentials.

GPM debuted its "Buy More, Stack More, Save More" benefit this summer, enabling enrolled fas REWARDS members in participating states to save on fuel by stacking savings up to $1 per gallon off their next fuel purchase, up to 20 gallons.

Customers in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin can continue to stack points, which turn into fas BUCKS at their local GPM stores. Fuel discounts vary based on state law.

GPM is partnering with various suppliers to provide loyalty members with limited-time opportunities to stack their savings through the holidays. Promotions for fas REWARDS members include:

All standard size candy is $1.99 each, or two for $3 for enrolled fas REWARDS members. Ferrero candy bars such as Butterfinger, Crunch and Baby Ruth, come with the added bonus of 5 cents off per gallon of gas.

All king size candy is $2.49 each or two for $4.

Lenny and Larry Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple cookies are two for $5, plus 2 cents off per gallon of gas.

Four- to 5-ounce Haribo Gold Bear gummy packs are two for $4, plus 2 cents off per gallon of gas.

Oreo Halloween Cookie Popcorn bags (5.25-ounce) are two for $8, plus 1 cent off per gallon of gas.

Additionally, GPM is providing special seasonal offerings for its bean-to-cup coffee program, including a 99-cent special price for any size hot or iced coffee for enrolled fas REWARDS members. The program includes seasonally themed fall drinks, including white chocolate caramel cappuccino, cinnamon roll flavored coffee and Hershey's hot chocolate. A pumpkin spice flavored cappuccino is available for a limited time while supplies last.

"With global fluctuations in grocery and gas prices, we're happy to provide our customers ways to save on fuel and holiday essentials," said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. "Our seasonal promotions offer the perfect Halloween treats, Thanksgiving snacks and holiday sweets for the upcoming season. In addition to the sweet treats, we're excited to be offering 99-cent any size coffee to our enrolled loyalty members — the perfect way to stay warm in the colder weather."

