GPM Brings Back '100 Days of Summer' Program With New Benefits

RICHMOND, Va. — Summer will be a little sweeter for customers across GPM Investments LLC's network.

The Richmond-based company's '100 Days of Summer' promotions program is making a repeat performance. Available in all stores, promotions run through Sept. 6. Enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members will receive exclusive limited-time offers and opportunities to save money at the pump — just in time for the busy summer travel season, according to the company.

For the duration of the 100 Days of Summer program, which kicked off on May 18, GPM is debuting its "Buy More, Stack More, Save More" benefit, which allows loyalty members to save on fuel by "stacking" savings of up to $1 off their next fuel purchase, for up to 20 gallons of fuel.

Additionally, non-loyalty members can enroll for the fas REWARDS program and earn 10 cents off per gallon of fuel for up to 20 gallons. Loyalty members in Connecticut, Missouri and Wisconsin will be able to stack points which turn into fas BUCKS at their local GPM stores.

Throughout the season, GPM is partnering with various suppliers to provide loyalty members with limited-time opportunities to stack their savings. Promotions for fas REWARDS members include:

Buy 2, Get 1 free 28-ounce Gatorade; plus 2 cents off per gallon

2/$5 Pringles standard can all varieties; plus 2 cents off per gallon

2/$8 Doritos and Ruffles XXL all varieties; plus 2 cents off per gallon

Buy 1, Get 1 for $1 King Size Reese's, Kit Kat, Payday & Hershey all varieties; plus 5 cents off per gallon

The convenience company is also offering additional summertime deals on beverages, including 99 cents for any size iced coffee or fountain drink with an enrolled fas REWARDS Card.

Additionally, GPM is bringing back its 100 Days of Summer Frazil program, including the exclusive, limited time 'Very Cherry' Frazil flavor, which the company will serve in addition to its Tiger's Blood, Simply Mango, and Blue Razzmatazz flavors.

Frazil frozen slush machines are now available at more the 947 GPM stores across the United States.

"We're always especially eager to share our summer promotions," said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of marketing and merchandising at GPM Investments. "As travel increases, one of the best things we can offer our loyal customers is a discount on fuel and this year our fas REWARDS loyalty members in select locations can save money on gas while also enjoying new ice-cold bean-to-cup coffee, any sized fountain drinks, and a variety of snack and candy favorites, all at a discount."

GPM Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands. It operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. As the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has more than 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,396 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

The company operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel.