GPM Launches Initiative to Hire 3,000 Employees

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC plans to hire 3,000 new employees throughout its network in 2021.

Convenience stores in multiple states have open positions for both full-time and part-time employment at all levels.

Benefits for full-time employees include a 401(k) with company match; paid time off; health, dental, vision and life insurance; disability coverage; and other incentives. Part-time employees are eligible for paid time off and certain other benefits.

GPM also partners with technology platform PayActiv, which provides employees with various financial services.

"We're excited to bring even more employees to the GPM family as new opportunities are extended to thousands of individuals this year," said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of GPM parent company ARKO Corp. "Our [human resources] and operations teams are working closely together on this effort as we look for energetic, customer-oriented individuals to help fill these positions, especially those that may have been experiencing economic impact and are seeking new job opportunities during these times."

Richmond-based GPM, a subsidiary of ARKO Corp., was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to roughly 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel in 33 states and Washington, D.C.