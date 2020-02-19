​GPM Rewards Five High-Performing Store Managers With Cars

RICHMOND, Va. — As part of a recent sales incentive program, retailer GPM Investments recently awarded new cars to five store managers.

In the program, store managers that achieved a 5-percent trend improvement in inside sales compared to the full four-month budget for September through December 2019 were entered into the grand-prize drawing for a new car. The sales improvements were benchmarked to each store’s six-week trend as of Aug. 25.

"As a company it's all about our people and this sales contest giveaway is one way to show them how much we appreciate them! The entire leadership team at GPM Investments and myself were excited to give away five cars to the winners of our four-month sales contest," said GPM Investments CEO Arie Kotler. "I visit a lot of stores and I can tell you that our store managers and associates were excited about the opportunity to win one of the five cars and our stores were ready for sales. I want to thank all our store associates for participating in the contest and for taking care of our customers every single day."

The five winners who performed with a 5-percent or higher variance from the start of the competition were:

Karalyn Peterson, Illinois (5.07%)

Dorean Smith, South Carolina (5.25%)

Sabrina Nicholas, Maryland (5.3%)

Melanie Goins, Michigan (7.58%)

Sandra Bujacich, Arkansas (16.89%)

GPM Investments, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest privately owned company in the convenience store channel of business. The company operates or supplies fuel to more than 1,400 stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia and Wisconsin.