GPM Rolls Out Winter Promotions for Loyalty Members

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is rolling out winter deals to help guests save on gas, stay warm with hot beverage deals and stock up on essentials.

The convenience store retailer's "Buy More, Stack More, Save More" benefit continues through March 29, enabling enrolled fas REWARDS members in participating states to save on fuel by stacking savings up to $1 per gallon off their next fuel purchase, up to 20 gallons.

Guests in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin continue to stack points, which turn into fas BUCKS at their local GPM stores. Fuel discounts vary based on state law.

In addition to fuel savings, fas REWARDS members can take advantage of new hot dispensed beverage deals alongside coffee and food bundles, including:

99-cent any-size coffee

$1.50 for any-size coffee and banana

$2.50 for any-size coffee and Tornado tortilla

$2.50 for any-size coffee and Ne-Mo's bakery cake

Additionally, GPM is partnering with suppliers to provide loyalty members with deals on sweet treats for Valentine's Day, or to stock up on drinks and snacks ahead of the Super Bowl. Deals include:

Buy-two-get-one 50 percent off any variety of Lay's and Smartfood XL — fas REWARDS members earn 2 cents off per gallon of fuel

Save $1 on any variety of Doritos and Cheetos XXVL when three are purchased — fas REWARDS members earn 2 cents off per gallon of fuel

Save $5 on one 12-pack of Budweiser or save $10 on two 12-packs of Budweiser

Two-for-$14 on all varieties of Pepsi 12- and 15-packs — two-for-$13 for fas REWARDS members

Buy-two-get-one 50 percent off for King Size Reese's, Hershey’s and Kit Kat — buy two and save 5 cents off per gallon for fas REWARDS members

Two-for-$4.50 on all Share Size Twix varieties — fas REWARDS members earn 3 cents off per gallon of fuel

"As price inflation in grocery continues, we're thrilled to offer our customers unique ways to save on winter essentials as well as fuel," said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. "Additionally, we know the winter months are prime for hot beverages in the mornings, and we want to offer our enrolled loyalty members a great value on coffee."

Richmond-based ARKO owns 100 percent of GPM Investments. The company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and the issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.