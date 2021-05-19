GPM Takes Ownership of ExpressStop Chain

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC closed its acquisition of the 60-store ExpressStop chain on May 19.

The deal complements GPM's consolidation strategy and adds to its existing network of 165 stores in Michigan and nine stores in Ohio, the company stated.

"We are excited to complete this transaction and welcome ExpressStop to the GPM family of community brands," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of GPM's parent company ARKO Corp. "As our 19th acquisition since 2013, ExpressStop is the latest example of our continued commitment to aggressive growth through the acquisition of strong regional community brands.

"We look forward to providing ExpressStop customers with the same great products and service they have come to expect with additional value through our fas REWARDS loyalty program and promotional activities throughout the year," he concluded.

The deal was announced in March.

Post-acquisition, Richmond-based GPM has approximately 3,000 locations of which approximately 1,400 are company-operated and approximately 1,625 are dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.