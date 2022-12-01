GPM Unveils Winter Season Promotions

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is offering a slate of deals through its winter season promotions, running from now through March 29.

Customers can take advantage on special occasions like Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day, with extra savings available to enrolled fas REWARDS members.

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13, deals include:

Two packages of Coke for $10 (including 12- and 15-packs, all varieties), plus 100 points for enrolled fas REWARDS cardholders;

Two packages of Doritos and Tostitos XXL for $8 (including all varieties), plus 100 points for enrolled fas REWARDS cardholders; and

One whole pizza and Coke two-liter bundle for $10.99, a $5 savings, for enrolled fas REWARDS members.

Consumers can also satisfy their sweet tooth ahead of Valentine's Day though deals such as:

Buy-one-get-one-free Dove, Twix, M&M's and Milky Way bars (including share size, all varieties), plus 3 cents off per gallon for enrolled fas REWARDS cardholders; and

$1 chocolate bars (standard size, all varieties) for enrolled fas REWARDS members.

Select stores will also sell Hostess Valentine's Day-themed desserts and feature a novelty display offering Valentine's Day-themed items such as Valentine's Day glasses, jewelry, pop-up and jumbo Valentine's Day cards, plush toys, key chains and more.

"This season's deals offer the perfect opportunity for our customers to stock up on winter essentials," said Ruth Ann Lilly, vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. "As the weather gets cooler and important events such as the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day draw closer, we're excited to provide our customers with money saving opportunities to fulfill their snack sharing and gift giving needs."

Richmond-based GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arko Corp. and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. As the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,100 locations comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.