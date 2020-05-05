GPM Will Host Hiring Event to Expedite Onboarding

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is looking to provide employment opportunities for workers in local communities who have lost an income due to the economic impact of COVID-19 by hosting a hiring event.

In March, the convenience store retailer announced it was looking to hire up to 5,000 store employees in the wake of the coronavirus. The hiring event — which will take place the week of May 11 — is a direct result of the influx of employment applications that the company received after this announcement, according to GPM.

"We are seeing record numbers of people filing for unemployment," said GPM Investments Senior Vice President of Human Resources Veronica Donchez. "We want the communities where we operate to know that we have a place for them and would love to have them join our team. We have put together a team event where we are focused on interviewing and getting new associates onboarded in a timely fashion. Our communities need us, and we will be there for them!"

The hiring event is expected to offer job opportunities to thousands of new associates, including those hit hardest by the current unemployment claims.

"We are pleased to offer our new team members incentives not offered by other retailers," said Donchez. "We have an incentive for new team members that can be used to obtain food, fuel and other essential items."

In addition to already paying its associates weekly, GPM has partnered with PayActiv, a technology platform that allows employees to access up to 50 percent of their earned pay for a nominal, flat fee via an easy-to-use website or mobile app.

In response to the current environment, PayActiv will be waiving all associated fees, providing GPM's associates quick access to their earned wages prior to their scheduled paycheck, the companies stated.

"We have been a successful partner with PayActiv, a company that allows our team members the freedom and flexibility to access their earned wages on their terms," Donchez expressed. "This allows our associates quick access to their earnings prior to their scheduled paycheck so they can purchase much needed supplies for their households without the added processing fee."

With PayActiv, associates can log into their PayActiv account and are able to see accessible earned wages, which they can then transfer to a bank account or debit card, use to pay bills online, load onto a prepaid card, or withdraw in cash.

Additionally, employees can take their financial planning to the next level with goal-based budgeting and unlimited free access to knowledgeable financial coaches.

PayActiv users also qualify for special discounts at local stores and on prescriptions, and have access to services like Uber, Amazon and financial literacy resources, which can be accessed through the mobile app.

"We are thrilled to build on our long-standing relationship with GPM to provide these new hires with instant access to their earned but unpaid wages on-demand between paychecks in whatever way they need it most," said Safwan Shah, CEO and co-Founder of PayActiv, a Public Benefit Corp. and Certified B Corp. "We also provide the financial counseling, budgeting, and savings tools that promote financial wellness for GPM employees, at a time when many are facing increased economic hardships."

Based in Richmond, GPM Investments, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store channel of business. It currently operates or supplies fuel to more than 1,400 stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia and Wisconsin.