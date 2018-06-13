DALLAS — Grocer Tom Thumb will open its first convenience store June 20, ahead of a nearby supermarket that is still under construction.

Located on the corner of Live Oak Street and Texas Street, the 2,500-square-foot store will be called Tom Thumb Express. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with self-service at six fuel pumps available 24 hours a day, reported the Dallas News.

In-store offerings will include fresh food from an already operating Tom Thumb supermarket, such as sandwiches, cut fruit, salads and hot food to take home. Beverage options include coffee, f'real milkshakes and smoothies, and ICEE drinks.

The opening of the c-store was prompted in part by the delay before Tom Thumb can open a full supermarket across the street on the first floor of The Gabriella, a 10-story apartment building that is still under construction. That store is expected to open in late 2019.

"We wanted to get our convenience store open as soon as possible to begin serving this growing area," a company spokeswoman told the news outlet.

Once completed, the Tom Thumb Express store and Tom Thumb supermarket will serve several new developments on the eastern side of downtown Dallas.

Tom Thumb is a division of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons LLC.