To Grow Your Tobacco Profits, Think Strategically

NEWARK, N.J. — One of the most significant categories in the convenience store industry is facing both challenges and opportunities, but retailers can do well with tobacco if they think strategically, according to a virtual Retailer Roundtable hosted by Convenience Store News and sponsored by Swedish Match.

While the tobacco category's total volume decline has been ongoing, not all segments within it have declined. Other tobacco products (OTP) is up in both dollar sales and unit volume, while the vaping/e-cigarettes segment is seeing the biggest growth rates, Convenience Store News Editorial Director Don Longo explained during the Sept. 20 webinar.

Tobacco retailers are currently contending with legislation trends, such as the Tobacco 21 movement, flavor bans, caps on the number of retailer tobacco licenses, and sales restricted to adults-only establishments.

Sales trends include the rise of the e-cigarette JUUL, competitive threats from dollar stores, dual usage, downtrading from premium to discount, and cigars rising nearly 15 percent in dollar sales in 2017.

Roundtable participants included:

Ruth Lilly, senior category manager, tobacco, wine and spirits, GPM Investments LLC;

Ray Johnson, operations manager, Speedee Mart;

Anne Flint, director of category management, tobacco, Cumberland Farms Inc.;

Terry Gallagher, president, Smoker Friendly International; and

Joe Teller, director of category management, Swedish Match.

Multiple retailers pointed to Juul and the introduction of new flavors for other tobacco products as recent bright spots in the category.

"Juul has been the success story of the year," said Flint.

However, Juul and flavored vaping products in general have been subject to negative attention in recent months, with the Food and Drug Administration threatening to ban them if manufacturers do not act to prevent their use by minors.

With the potential fallout still in question, retailers said they must balance growing profits with caution over the negative publicity.

While not as obviously successful as e-cigarette/vaping products, cigars also are seeing notable growth, particularly in natural leaf and rolled leaf.