Growth Energy Unveils New Biofuels Campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Growth Energy is raising awareness of biofuels' positive environmental benefits and encourage consumers to choose higher biofuel blends like E15 at the pump through a new consumer initiative.

Making its debut at the association's 12th Annual Executive Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., the "Get Biofuel" campaign aligns biofuel benefits to an empowerment message titled "Fuel Beyond" and is supported through a series of targeted digital content, advertising and digital media.

"Our industry's passion for showcasing the benefits of biofuels is unparalleled, and I'm thrilled to unveil this new initiative that will help raise awareness with consumers — reminding them that by choosing a cleaner fuel, they are fueling beyond their gas tank and also becoming a part of the climate change solution. With biofuel, you fuel much more than just your car. You also fuel cleaner air and help the planet," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.