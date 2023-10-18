Grubhub Rolls Out Deals for Member Appreciation Month

CHICAGO — Grubhub is showing how thankful it is for its customers with the kickoff of its first-ever member appreciation month.

Gold Days of Grubhub+ is a five-week event in which members will be rewarded with even more value through enticing deals from fan-favorite brands. The event runs from Oct. 17 through Nov. 22.

Gold Days of Grubhub+ comes on the heels of the recent revamp of Grubhub's already popular loyalty subscription program Grubhub+, which now comes with even more savings and rewards, including lower service fees and a 5 percent credit back on all eligible pick-up orders.

In the coming months, members will receive additional benefits including milestone rewards, access to Gold Status in the Fuel Rewards program at Shell, and more special savings events.

Some of deals taking place over the five weeks through Grubhub+ include:

Week One: Celebration of National Pasta Month (Oct. 17-25)

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Buy one, get one 50 percent off spaghetti or lasagna (up to $10) with orders of $16 or more

Chili's: 50 percent off Ultimate Cajun Pasta (up to $11) with orders $25 or more

Maggiano's Little Italy: $5 off when purchasing a classic or specialty pasta with orders $25 or more

Noodles & Co.: $10 off orders $30 or more

Last National Pasta Month, Grubhub orders with red sauce was up 26 percent over white sauce, while penne ala vodka was the most ordered pasta dish.

Week Two: Trick or Treat (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)

7-Eleven Inc.: $10 off orders $20 or more

Papa John's: 30 percent off orders $30 or more (up to $10)

Gopuff: $5 off orders $25 or more

Insomnia Cookies: $5 off orders $25 or more

Burger King: Free Ghost Pepper Whopper (up to $10) with orders $20 or more

Last Halloween, Grubhub's top five candy orders were Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Twix Caramel, Snickers, M&M'S Peanuts and Kit Kats. Hot dogs took the spot for the most popular food order.

Week Three: Sandwiches for Everyone (Nov. 2-8)

Jersey Mike's: 50 percent off turkey and provolone sandwiches (up to $6) with orders $20 or more

Wendy's: Free Baconator (up to $10) with orders $20 or more

Buffalo Wild Wings: 50 percent off sandwich (up to $8) with orders $25 or more

Arby's: 20 percent off $20 or more (up to $8)

Jack in the Box: $5 off orders $22 or more

Wawa Inc.: Buy one, get one free on hoagies and sandwiches (up to $10) with orders $15 or more

In 2022 Grubhub orders, New York took the heat coming in first with the most spicy chicken sandwich orders followed by Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago and Portland.

Week Four: Craving Crushers (Nov. 9-15)

sweetgreen: $5 off Plates with orders $20 or more

KFC: 50 percent off chicken sandwich (up to $5) with orders $15 or more

Panera Bread: 25 percent off (up to $8) with orders $25 or more

Sonic Drive-In: 25 percent off (up to $8) with orders $20 or more

Taco Bell: Free Cheesy Gordita Crunch (up to $6) with orders $20 or more

Dunkin': Free 25 assorted munchkins (up to $11) with orders $20 or more

Week Five: Closing Out Gold Days (Nov. 16-22)

Nonmembers can sign up to claim a 33 percent discount off the first year of an annual Grubhub plan.

Members get a $10 Grubhub gift card credit with the purchase of a $50-plus Grubhub gift card.

Members get buy one, get one free Chipotle burrito (up to $12) with orders of $20 or more.

Chicago-based Grubhub is a part of Just Eat Takeaway.com. It is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.