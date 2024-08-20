Grubhub Streamlines the Consumer Experience With New App Features
Other updated features are:
A virtual wallet, which will allow customers to use multiple forms of credit tied to their account (such as gift cards, Care concessions, Grubhub+ credit or a line of credit). The wallet is accessible on the Grubhub homepage, ensuring users can view all their payment types before placing an order.
Add-on recommendations at checkout, a cross-sell placement feature which allows users to finalize their carts with more ease and presents them with menu item recommendations. With the new "You might also like" suggestions on the cart screen, users are shown recommended items while confirming their order details.
Priority delivery, which, for a small upcharge, can ensure users receive orders more quickly. Grubhub+ members can receive Priority Delivery at a lower cost on eligible orders.
Live activity tracking for iOS, allowing Apple users to stay updated on their order status and ETA directly from their home and lock screens. Previously, users would have to wait for a push notification or click into the Grubhub app.
Self-service "order not received," which allows users to automatically report and resolve issues by visiting Grubhub's "Help" page without having to wait for an available agent.
Chicago-based Grubhub is a part of Just Eat Takeaway.com. It is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.