 Skip to main content

Grubhub Streamlines the Consumer Experience With New App Features

Updates include more personalized recommendations and an easier-to-organize virtual wallet.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Grubhub logo

CHICAGO — GrubHub introduced several new app features to help streamline the customer ordering journey from start to finish.

One of the updates includes homepage personalization, which incorporates a selection of more than 30 personalized recommendation carousels on GrubHub's homepage. The update showcases recommendations for merchants with ETAs of 30 minutes or less, or restaurants with a user's favorite cuisine. 

[Read more: GrubHub Kicks Off Member Appreciation Month]

The carousels are created using historical click-through and conversion rates to select which carousels a user sees, as well as whether the user is new or returning, time of day, day of the week, and location as further data points. 

"With the speed that technology and user expectations change today, advancements that keep Grubhub ahead of the curve and strengthen the user experience are crucial," said Kiran Chandran, vice president, consumer product, at GrubHub. "We're proud to keep improving our product with new features that make ordering food easier, faster and more enjoyable for everyone."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Other updated features are:

  • A virtual wallet, which will allow customers to use multiple forms of credit tied to their account (such as gift cards, Care concessions, Grubhub+ credit or a line of credit). The wallet is accessible on the Grubhub homepage, ensuring users can view all their payment types before placing an order. 

  • Add-on recommendations at checkout, a cross-sell placement feature which allows users to finalize their carts with more ease and presents them with menu item recommendations. With the new "You might also like" suggestions on the cart screen, users are shown recommended items while confirming their order details. 

  • Priority delivery, which, for a small upcharge, can ensure users receive orders more quickly. Grubhub+ members can receive Priority Delivery at a lower cost on eligible orders.

  • Live activity tracking for iOS, allowing Apple users to stay updated on their order status and ETA directly from their home and lock screens. Previously, users would have to wait for a push notification or click into the Grubhub app.

  • Self-service "order not received," which allows users to automatically report and resolve issues by visiting Grubhub's "Help" page without having to wait for an available agent.

Chicago-based Grubhub is a part of Just Eat Takeaway.com. It is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds