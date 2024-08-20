Grubhub Streamlines the Consumer Experience With New App Features

CHICAGO — GrubHub introduced several new app features to help streamline the customer ordering journey from start to finish.

One of the updates includes homepage personalization, which incorporates a selection of more than 30 personalized recommendation carousels on GrubHub's homepage. The update showcases recommendations for merchants with ETAs of 30 minutes or less, or restaurants with a user's favorite cuisine.

The carousels are created using historical click-through and conversion rates to select which carousels a user sees, as well as whether the user is new or returning, time of day, day of the week, and location as further data points.

"With the speed that technology and user expectations change today, advancements that keep Grubhub ahead of the curve and strengthen the user experience are crucial," said Kiran Chandran, vice president, consumer product, at GrubHub. "We're proud to keep improving our product with new features that make ordering food easier, faster and more enjoyable for everyone."