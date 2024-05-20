 Skip to main content

GrubHub Kicks Off Member Appreciation Month

GrubHub+ members can score $7 off delivery of orders of $25 or more at 7-Eleven.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Gold Days of Grubhub+

CHICAGO — Grubhub is showing appreciation for its loyal members during the annual "Gold Days of GrubHub+" event.

During the four-week promotional period, GrubHub+ members will be rewarded with even more value through deals from fan-favorite brands. The event takes place May 13 through June 9.

[Read more: Royal Farms to Roll Out Gas Discount for ROFO Pay Members]

The Gold Days of Grubhub+ event is available to all Grubhub+ members, the platform's popular loyalty membership program which offers $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, 5% credit back on pickup orders, ongoing member-only offers and more.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Some of the deals taking place over the four-week space available to GrubHub+ members include:

Week One: Eyes on the Fries (May 13-19)

GrubHub+ members enjoyed one week of free large fries from McDonald's. The promotion was good for one free large fries per order, with a minimum order of $15, and could be redeemed an unlimited number of times throughout the promotional period.

French fries were the top ordered side dish on GrubHub in 2023, the company said.

Week Two: Road Trip Fuel (May 20-26)

In honor of National Road Trip Day (May 26) and Memorial Day weekend, Grubhub is offering savings from go-to restaurants and convenience store retailers to fuel consumers' adventures.

  • 7-Eleven Inc.: $7 off delivery of orders of $25 or more
  • Dunkin': $25 off orders of $20 or more (up to $7 off)
  • KFC: 25% off orders of $30 or more (up to $9 off)
  • Pizza Hut: $7 off orders of $30 or more
  • Taco Bell: Buy-one-get-one (BOGO) orders from the new Cantina chicken menu on orders of $15 or more (up to $9.75 off)
  • Sweetgreen: $5 off orders of $25 or more

Week Three: Picnic-Palooza (May 27-June 2)

  • Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO wings with an order of $20 or more (up to $15)
  • CVS Pharmacy: 25% off orders of $30 ore more (up to $15 off)
  • Jersey Mike's: 50% off The Original Italian Sandwich on orders of $25 or more (up to $13)
  • Papa Johns: $5 off orders of $25 or more
  • Panera Bread: 20% off orders of $25 or more (up to $8 off) 
  • Wendy's: Free Baconator on orders of $25 or more

Week Four: Bites With Your Bestie (June 3-9)

In celebration of National Best Friends Day on June 8, deals for consumers to share with their besties include:

  • Arby's: 20% off orders of $20 or more (up to $7 off) 
  • Burger King: Free Whopper on orders of $20 or more
  • Chili's: $7 off the Big Smasher on orders of $30 or more
  • Chipotle: BOGO burrito on orders of $20 or more (up to $13)
  • Little Caesars: $5 off orders of $25 or more
  • Popeyes: Free chicken sandwich on orders of $20 or more  

The first-ever Gold Days of GrubHub+ event was introduced in 2023.

Chicago-based Grubhub is a part of Just Eat Takeaway.com. It is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds