GrubHub Kicks Off Member Appreciation Month

CHICAGO — Grubhub is showing appreciation for its loyal members during the annual "Gold Days of GrubHub+" event.

During the four-week promotional period, GrubHub+ members will be rewarded with even more value through deals from fan-favorite brands. The event takes place May 13 through June 9.

The Gold Days of Grubhub+ event is available to all Grubhub+ members, the platform's popular loyalty membership program which offers $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, 5% credit back on pickup orders, ongoing member-only offers and more.