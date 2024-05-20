GrubHub Kicks Off Member Appreciation Month
Some of the deals taking place over the four-week space available to GrubHub+ members include:
Week One: Eyes on the Fries (May 13-19)
GrubHub+ members enjoyed one week of free large fries from McDonald's. The promotion was good for one free large fries per order, with a minimum order of $15, and could be redeemed an unlimited number of times throughout the promotional period.
French fries were the top ordered side dish on GrubHub in 2023, the company said.
Week Two: Road Trip Fuel (May 20-26)
In honor of National Road Trip Day (May 26) and Memorial Day weekend, Grubhub is offering savings from go-to restaurants and convenience store retailers to fuel consumers' adventures.
- 7-Eleven Inc.: $7 off delivery of orders of $25 or more
- Dunkin': $25 off orders of $20 or more (up to $7 off)
- KFC: 25% off orders of $30 or more (up to $9 off)
- Pizza Hut: $7 off orders of $30 or more
- Taco Bell: Buy-one-get-one (BOGO) orders from the new Cantina chicken menu on orders of $15 or more (up to $9.75 off)
- Sweetgreen: $5 off orders of $25 or more
Week Three: Picnic-Palooza (May 27-June 2)
- Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO wings with an order of $20 or more (up to $15)
- CVS Pharmacy: 25% off orders of $30 ore more (up to $15 off)
- Jersey Mike's: 50% off The Original Italian Sandwich on orders of $25 or more (up to $13)
- Papa Johns: $5 off orders of $25 or more
- Panera Bread: 20% off orders of $25 or more (up to $8 off)
- Wendy's: Free Baconator on orders of $25 or more
Week Four: Bites With Your Bestie (June 3-9)
In celebration of National Best Friends Day on June 8, deals for consumers to share with their besties include:
- Arby's: 20% off orders of $20 or more (up to $7 off)
- Burger King: Free Whopper on orders of $20 or more
- Chili's: $7 off the Big Smasher on orders of $30 or more
- Chipotle: BOGO burrito on orders of $20 or more (up to $13)
- Little Caesars: $5 off orders of $25 or more
- Popeyes: Free chicken sandwich on orders of $20 or more
The first-ever Gold Days of GrubHub+ event was introduced in 2023.
Chicago-based Grubhub is a part of Just Eat Takeaway.com. It is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.